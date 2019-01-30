Two brothers arrested for killing labourer

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a labourer in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Akarshit (26) and Anand (22), who are drivers, they said.According to police, they received information at around 2.35 am Monday that a man was lying unconscious near Saboli fatak in an injured state.The victim was rushed to the GTB hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the deceased was later identified as Vijay Singh (50), a resident of Saboli, police said. In her complaint, Singh's daughter stated that her father had personal enmity with one Harishankar and his sons. Around four years back, they had filed cross FIRs under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code, attempt to commit culpable homicide, police said. Last night, they had threatened her father, since then he was untraceable, they said. After the post-mortem, it was found that he was brutally thrashed due to which he died, police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Harsh Vihar police station and investigation was underway. PTI NIT KJ