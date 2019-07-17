Two brothers arrested for robbing elderly women in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly robbing two elderly women in separate incidents in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said Wednesday.The accused, Rahul (26) and Vipin (22), are residents of Mangolpuri and worked as labourers, they said.According to police, the two were arrested this week from the locality when they were trying to sell a stolen gold chain and mobile phones, the police said.The gold chain, four mobile phones, and a motorcycle, which was also found to be stolen from Paschim Vihar (West), were seized from the accused, they added.During interrogation, the accused told police that they had robbed an elderly woman's gold earrings after choking her in Paschim Vihar (West) area in March this year, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Seju Kuruvilla said.On the same day, they also robbed gold bangles of another elderly woman in Paschim Vihar (East), he said.The two have been involved in criminal activities for the last 10 years. They have been involved in snatching of mobile phones in areas of Paschim Vihar, Ranhola and Nangloi Delhi, the police said. PTI AMP AMP DIVDIV