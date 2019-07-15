scorecardresearch
Two brothers killed as house roof caves in

Ambala, Jul 15 (PTI) Two brothers were killed and their four family members were buried under the debris Monday when the roof of their home caved in due to incessant rains in the district, police said.The deceased were identified as Saurabh (8) and Gaurav (10), they said.Their parents and two siblings were hospitalised, the police said.Incessant rains inundated a dozen villages, including Sultanpur, Zadaut and Mandore, near Amabal city. PTI CORR VSD DPBDPB

