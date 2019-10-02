scorecardresearch
Two brothers killed in accident

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Two brothers were killed and their two kin sustained injuries when they fell from a bike here, police said on Wednesday. Ashish (25) and his brother Pradeep (20) were killed on the spot while their father Moti Lal and brother Sunil were injured in the incident that took place at Shahbari village in Udaypur on Tuesday, police said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. PTI CORR ABN RDKRDK

