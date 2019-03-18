Two brothers killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 18 (PTI) Two men died after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their bike on the NH-27 near Kishanganj town of Rajasthan's Baran district Monday, police said. The incident took place when the two brothers, Mulchand Rao (52) and Chothmal Rao (45), both residents of Kunj Vihar colony in Baran city, were travelling to Kishanganj from Baran, Station House Officer (SHO) Kishanganj police station Manoj Kumar Soni said. Both were severely injured and rushed to the government hospital, Baran, where the younger brother succumbed to his injuries while Mulchand was referred to MBS hospital in Kota where he died during treatment, he said. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the SHO said. A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle and efforts are underway to nab him, the police officer added. PTI CORR MAZ CK