Two Bulandshahr men, who came for wedding in Gr Noida, found dead

Noida (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) The bodies of two men, who were missing for the last five days, were recovered from a drain in Greater Noida on Friday morning, police said.The men have been identified as Vishal and Arun, both in 20s and natives of Bulandshahr, they said. "The locals had spotted the tyre of a motorcycle in the drain on Jarcha road this morning and when they poked it with sticks an entire motorcycle emerged along with the bodies of the duo," Police Circle Officer, Dadri, Avneesh Kumar said.During investigation it emerged that the duo had come for a wedding function on April 21 in Dadri's Shahpur village but did not return home in adjoining Bulandshahr district after that, he said. "A missing complaint was also made by their families in Bulandshahr," he said. Kumar said an investigation has been taken up to find the details of the incident.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and autopsy report was awaited to further proceed with the probe, he said. PTI KIS AQS