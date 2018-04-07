Two cargo ships collide in China

Beijing, Apr 7 (PTI) A cargo ship carrying cement sank after colliding with another ship in Chinas south Zhujiang river today.

All crew have been rescued and no casualties reported, the Guangzhou maritime safety administration said.

The incident happened at 8:18 AM when the ship carrying cement collided with the second ship carrying water in a section of Zhujiang river in Guangzhou city, the capital of Guangdong province.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. PTI KJV CPS