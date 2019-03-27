Two carrying Rs 48 lakh worth of foreign currency held at Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Two persons, carrying unaccounted foreign currency worth Rs 48 lakh, were detained at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday, a customs official said.The accused were carrying US dollars in their baggage and were about to board a flight to Bangkok, Customs Deputy Commissioner K K Singh said.They could not give any satisfactory reply to queries regarding possession of the foreign currency, he said.The cash has been seized and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI AG AD SMNSMN