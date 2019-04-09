Two CBI officers promoted as joint directors

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Two CBI officers have been promoted as joint directors in the probe agency, according to an official order issued Tuesday.Both the officers -- D S Shukla and Ramnish -- are working at the Deputy Inspector General-level post.Shukla has been working with the special crime unit in Delhi. Ramnish is posted in Gandhinagar. These officers are from the Central Bureau of Investigation's own cadre and had joined the agency as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, a senior official said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of the officers for promotion to the grade of joint director in the CBI, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. PTI AKV AKV KJ