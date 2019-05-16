Two charred to death after tractor-trolley catches fire

Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Two persons were charred to death and another was injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in caught fire in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Thursday.Passengers travelling in the tractor-trolley were going to Chittorgarh from Kapasan when it overturned near Kesarkhedi crossing and caught fire.Two persons were burnt alive while another sustained injuries. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, Station House Officer at Kapasan police station Babulal Regar said.He said the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver and further investigation in the matter is on. PTI AG DPBDPB