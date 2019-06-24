Two children killed in lightning in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Two children died on Monday after they were struck by lightning when they had gone to pick mangoes in a village here, police said. The incident occurred in Sikatia village, where Sunny (14) and Khushboo (12) took shelter under a tree during rain, the Station House Officer of Mirzapur Police Station, Sudhakar Pandey, said. The children died on the spot after lightning hit them, he said. PTI CORR NAV CK