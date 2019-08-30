Two close aides of Raju Basodi gang held

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two people having links with the infamous Raju Basodi gang, officials said on Friday.The accused have been identified as Om Prakash (30) and Arun (25), both close aides of Raju Basodi/Anil Karolia gang. Both were involved in several criminal cases registered in Delhi and NCR, they said. "On Sunday, police got a tip-off and laid a trap on Najafgarh Road. At around 7.25 PM, the two were arrested while they were on a motorcycle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.The police recovered three pistols along with four cartridges from their possession.Interrogation revealed that Prakash was awarded seven years' imprisonment in an attempt to murder case in Haryana and was currently on bail. He was absconding in a murder case from Bahadurgarh. Arun was involved in cases of theft, assault, threatening and arms act in Haryana and was planning to kill his uncle due to a property dispute, the DCP said.Prakash and Arun met in jail and soon became close associates as both harbour similar criminal ambitions, the police said. PTI NIT DPB