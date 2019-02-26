Two coaches of Chennai-Mangalore superfast derail

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) Two coaches of the Chennai-Mangalore Superfast Express derailed near Shoranur in Kerala Tuesday morning, disrupting rail traffic.Railway sources said there were no casualties.The mishap occurred around 6.30 AM near Shoranur station. Two bogies -- a luggage-cum-brake van and parcel van -- behind the engine derailed. One of the derailed bogies hit an electric post, near the track, damaging it.The train services on three directions-- Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Palakkad -- have been affected. However, services through a bypass route between Thrissur and Palakkad have not been hit.Efforts are on to restore train services as early as possible, the sources added. PTI UD NSA DVDV