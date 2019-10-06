scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in UP

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derailed near Moradabad station on Sunday, officials said.No injuries have been reported so far, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said.The fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am, he said."First priority...safety of passengers....the passengers will be shifted to front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad," Kumar said.Further details are awaited, the official said. PTI ASG DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos