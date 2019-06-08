Two commit suicide in East Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Two men allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling fans in East Delhi Saturday, police said. Praveen Verma, 40, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his office in Parparganj area Saturday morning, they said. "The incident occurred at around 10 am. A suicide note was recovered from near the body in which the deceased mentioned that due to huge debt on his head, he was taking the extreme step," Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.Verma was a resident of Laxmi Nagar and used to work as a manager in a printing press factory in Parparganj area, police said. In his suicide note, Verma apologised to his wife and children and asked his owner to take care of his family, they said. In another incident, a 32-year-old driver, Ganesh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his home in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said. Police received the information about the incident at around 6 pm Saturday, Singh said. According to a senior police officer, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police suspect that he might have taken the extreme step as his wife had left him. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added. PTI NIT KJKJ