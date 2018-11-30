Two commit suicide in UP as families disapprove their relationship

Etawah (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at Samha village in this district, police said Friday.Subodh Shakya (20) and Saraswati (18) hanged themselves at a secluded place in the village on Thursday as their relationship was not approved by their families, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR ABN MAZ NSDNSD