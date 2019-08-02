Two complaints filed in courts accusing Akbaruddin Owaisi of 'hate speech'

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) Two complaints were filed against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in courts in Hyderabad and Karimnagar, accusing him of making "hate" speech last month. Advocate Kashimshetty Karunasagar on Thursday filed a private complaint before the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court here, accusing Owaisi of making a hate speech at Karimnagar last month and sought the registration of a case against him. On Wednesday, advocate B Mahender Reddy had filed a complaint in a Karimnagar court against Owaisi, alleging that the AIMIM MLA's comments provoked enmity between two communities and polluting peace in society. While Reddy said the court had referred the complaint to police with a direction to investigate it, senior police officials in Karimnagar said so far they "have not received any such directions" from the court. Akbaruddin Owaisi, the younger brother of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, claimed that some people were twisting his statement by adding words for political gains and denied that he had made any offensive remarks. On July 23 at a public meeting in Karimnagar in Telangana, the Chandrayangutta legislator had said the RSS had not yet recovered from the "15-minute blow" he had delivered in his 2012 speech. Akbaruddin Owaisi was earlier arrested and released on bail for making a "hate" speech at a public meeting in Adilabad district in December 2012. Last week, VHP and Bajrang Dal members filed a police complaint, alleging that he made comments in Karimnagar which were "dangerous" and could instigate one community against the other. They alleged that Owaisi tried to provoke a community by recalling the "objectionable" comments he made in 2012. "My speech does not constitute any offence. I have not contravened any provision of law," Owaisi said in a statement. Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal members held a protest here demanding that the Telangana government and state police immediately arrest Owaisi for his alleged "anti-Hindu statements". The police had said that they would seek legal opinion on the complaint of VHP and Bajrang Dal before proceeding further. PTI VVK AAR