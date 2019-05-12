Two constables held for taking bribe in Bundi

Kota (Raj), May 12 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bundi, has arrested two Rajasthan Police constables posted at Dei police station for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1,000, officials said Sunday. The accused Sunil Kumar Vishnoi (28), resident of Nagur district, and Subash Yadav (33) of Alwar district were arrested from Dei police station on Saturday afternoon, DSP, ACB, Bundi, Tarunkant Somani said. The two constables had demanded bribe amount from a complainant for settlement of a case against him and threatened with dire consequences, including time in jail, if the bribe was not paid, the official added. The complainant was identified as Jaimal Banjara, a local of Dei area, he said. The two constables were caught red-handed and the bribe amount was recovered, Somani said. Further interrogation and investigation is underway, he said. PTI CORR INDIND