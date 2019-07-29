Two construction labourers fall from third floor, die

Kota (Raj), Jul 29 (PTI) Two labourers were killed on Monday when they fell from the third floor of an under-construction hostel building in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said. Banwari Prajapati (38), a resident of Nayagaun and Pappu Koli (55) of Awanlarojadi village in Kota district died on the spot in the incident that occurred in Agrsen Nagar under the Dadabari Police Station limits on, SHO Neeraj Tiwari said. The wooden support they were mounted on ruptured due to which the workers fell to the ground, police said, adding that the two were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said. A case of causing death by negligence was registered gainst the owner of the under-construction building and the matter is being proved, the SHO said. The bodies were handed over to the families members after post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR CK