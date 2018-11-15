Two cooperative society officials suspended in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Two officials of cooperative societies in Punjab have been suspended for allegedly taking bribe, officials said Thursday. The alleged erring officers were identified as Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Society Gurdaspur, Bhupinder Singh, and Inspector of the Cooperative Society of Shahpur Jajan Circle, Bhupinder Singh, said officials. The secretary of Athwal Multipurpose Agricultural Cooperative Society, Heera Singh, had levelled bribery charges against both officers and had submitted an affidavit in this regard, said Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. A policy of zero tolerance towards corruption would be adopted and the guilty employees would be strictly proceeded against, the minister added. PTI CHS MAZ INDIND