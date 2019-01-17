scorecardresearch
Two cops injured after grenade attack at Srinagar's Zero Bridge

Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) At least two traffic personnel were injured Thursday in a grenade attack by militants on a security picket at Zero Bridge in the city, police said."Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces' picket near Zero Bridge on Rajbagh side. At least two cops were hurt in the attack," a police official said.He said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers.The attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of the All India Radio. PTI MIJ CK

