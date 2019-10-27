scorecardresearch
Two cops suspended for thrashing local BJP leader's son

Muzaffarnagar(UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Two police officials, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for allegedly beating up a local BJP leader's son here, police said on Sunday.The incident was reported on Saturday when local BJP leader Arun Vashisht's son, Amit, was allegedly thrashed by two policemen after he asked them not to park their vehicle outside his house, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav.Action has been taken against the policemen following a complaint, he said. PTI CORR KJ

