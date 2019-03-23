Two couples commit suicide in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Two couples committed suicide in two separate incidents in Rajasthan, police said SaturdayA 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl jumped into a well in Neemrana area of Alwar, police said.Both were the students of the same school and went missing from their respective houses on Friday night, SHO of Neemrana Police Station Ajay Singh said.Their bodies were found from the well on Saturday morning and were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, SHO said.The boy was a student of class 11th while the girl was in 9th standard, he added.In a separate incident, a married woman and her lover jumped into a water tank in Simla village of Churu district on Friday, police said.The woman was a mother of three children, SHO of Bhanipura Police Station Malkiyat Singh said. PTI SDA MAZ RHL RHL