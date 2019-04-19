Two criminals arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) With the Delhi Police cracking down on gambling in the national capital, two criminals turned security guards working at illegal casinos were arrested here while they were allegedly out to rob people, the police said Friday.Waseem (25), a resident of Uttam Nagar and Deepu (27) from Najafgarh were previously involved in criminal cases, Anto Alphonse, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district said. On Thursday, we received a tip off that the duo possessing weapons were roaming in Dwarka's Sector 10. A trap was laid and they were arrested, he added. According to police, during interrogation, the duo said that due to heightened security for the Lok Sabha polls, all illegal casinos had shut shop in Delhi. Out of work, they decided to rob people. PTI NIT RHL