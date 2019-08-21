Two criminals held after police encounters in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Two wanted criminals were arrested after separate police encounters here, officials said on Wednesday. Two police constables and both the criminals were injured in the encounters that took place on Tuesday night within two hours in the city, police said. The four injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said. At around 9 pm, police tried to intercept a motorcycle but the suspects sped away. Police chased them and flashed message on wireless set, due to which another police team from Sector 23, Rajnagar, also swung into action and cordoned off the area. In order to escape, the suspects opened fire at the police team, injuring constable Vipin. The team also returned fire in which one of the suspects suffered bullet shot injury. The injured suspect was identified as Pushpendra of Hapur. He is wanted in eight criminal cases registerd in Ghaziabad and Meerut districts. A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest. His accomplice, however, fled the spot, police said. In another incident, a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest was held after a gunfight with police in Vijay Nagar. During checking, police signalled a car to stop in Kanshi Ram Awas Yojna of Vijay Nagar. Four suspects were travelling in the vehicle and instead of stopping, they fired shots at the police team, injuring constable Manjit, the SSP said. A criminal, identified as Manoj from Govindpuri in Delhi, was injured in the retaliatory action after being shot in the leg, police said. His three accomplices, however, managed to flee the scene under cover of darkness, they said. Two country-made pistols, four live and three used cartridges, one bike and a car was recovered from their possession, the SSP said. PTI CORR CK