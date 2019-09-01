Two Dalit women allege rape by six men in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Two Dalit women have alleged that they were raped by six men at a function in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Sunday. The women told police that they had gone to cook food at a function in 71 LMP village on Friday when they were raped by six men. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karanpur, Pratapsingh Dudi said a case has been registered following a complaint by the women. Mandeep Singh, Vinod, Rinku, Ramchandra and two others have been booked under sections of the SC/ST Act at Ghamurwali police station for gangrape of the women, he said. Dudi said medical examination of the victims has been conducted and search is on to nab the accused. PTI AG AQS