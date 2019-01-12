Two-day camel festival begins in Bikaner

Bikaner, Jan 12 (PTI) Hundreds, including foreigners and local tourists in equal measure, attended the first day of the camel festival in Bikaner on Saturday. On the opening day, the district collector flagged off a procession from Junagarh Fort, which reached Karni Singh Stadium where several activities like Rajasthani folk dance, Army band performance, camel fur cutting, design making, camel decoration were held. Many of the foreign tourists were seen wearing traditional Rajasthani attire. Competitions like Mr Bikana and Miss Marwan, cultural performance by folk artist from different regions will be held during the two-day festival. PTI CORR SDA INDIND