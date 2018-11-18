Two-day conference on police communication begins Monday

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A two-day conference on modernisation of police communication and challenges faced by various police forces will begin here Monday.The conference, to be inaugurated by Communication minister Manoj Sinha, is meant to provide a forum for deliberating various issues of police communication in the country and also to update with the technological developments, an official release said.Deliberations and presentations to be held include discussion on the communication challenges faced by various police forces, frequency spectrum related issues for police communication, encryption in police communication.Next generation or futuristic technology for police security, induction of next generations of software defined radio for different application in police communication will be held during the two-day conference. PTI ACB KJ