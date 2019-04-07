Two-day per week ban on civilian vehicles in Jammu-Srinagar highway comes into force

Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) The two-day per week ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway for facilitating safe passage of security convoys, came into effect on Sunday.Army, police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at all intersections leading to the highway to ensure that civilian traffic does not interfere with movement of convoys of security forces, officials said.The ban on civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays will be in force till May 31.An official spokesman said the ban was imposed in view of large number of security personnel being moved around for election duty in the state.The ban will be in place from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar. PTI MIJ SOMSOM