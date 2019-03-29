Two-day sports literature festival to start in Chandigarh on Mar 30 �

Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) A two-day sports literature festival aimed at encouraging youth to play games will commence here on March 30.'Play Write 2019' will witness participation of different sports persons from the field of tennis to Kabaddi, event co-founder and former bureaucrat Vivek Atray said here on Friday."The event is aimed at creating awareness on all kinds of sports in the country and will encourage youth to follow their passion in sports," he said.The participants include Zeeshan Ali (tennis), Vishal Uppal (tennis), Deeya Bajaj (mountaineering), former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi and pro-kabaddi league founder Charu Sharma, he said. Sessions on sports law and sports photography will be held, he said.US Olympic Gold Medallist in road cycling Alexi Singh Grewal will be one of the speakers at the festival, he said.The first edition of the festival held last year in Chandigarh hadbrought together sports personalities who have either written books or have been the subject of one or more books, he said. PTI VSD DPBDPB