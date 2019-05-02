Two days on, no headway in tracing suspect in doctor's killing in Ranjeet Nagar

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Two days after a female doctor was found dead with her throat slit at her rented flat in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, police are still clueless about the whereabouts of the doctor suspected to be involved in the killing. The body of Garima Mishra, 25, a native of Gorakhpur, was found late Tuesday night. According to Mishra's landlord, she stayed in a single room on the third floor of the apartment and the adjacent room was shared by two other male doctors namely Chandra Prakash Verma and Rakesh. The rent was shared among the three and they had access to a common kitchen. Chandra Prakash Verma, suspected to be involved in the case has been missing since Tuesday night and was captured in CCTV leaving the flat at 8.45 pm with a bagpack. "We are conducting raids in several places across Uttar Pradesh to trace the absconding doctor who is a prime suspect in the case," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. Five to six teams have been formed to trace the suspect. A raid was conducted at one of his friend's home in Lucknow, but he was not found there. Meanwhile, raids are also being conducted in Delhi and adjoining border areas including Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh from where the suspect doctor hails. Landlord Gautam Khurana said Verma was seen active on WhatsApp regularly and they intimated police regarding the same. On Thursday morning, police officials again visited the Ranjeet Nagar flat for general enquiry. Verma was last seen active on WhatsApp at around 1.32 pm Thursday. Rakesh, who was detained for questioning by the police on Wednesday, was released by them later in the evening after which he returned to the rented flat, he said. "After seeking permission from police, the room where Rakesh and Verma stayed was opened. However, Rakesh is not here and seemed under depression. He left for his relative's place today," Khurana said. The room where Mishra stayed remained sealed, he said, adding Mishra's family members have not contacted them in this regard yet. The body of the woman was handed over to her family after post-mortem. PTI AMP NIT AMP CKCK