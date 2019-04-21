Two dead after consuming spurious liquor in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons died and another fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Miranpur town here, police said Sunday.The three had consumed the liquor Saturday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma said. Police have registered a case against two liquor shop owners -- Tillu and Gullu, the SP said, adding that efforts were underway to nab them.Meanwhile, the deceased's families and neighbours staged a dharna here demanding immediate arrest of the two liquor shop owners. PTI CORR DPBDPB