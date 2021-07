Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI)Two persons were killed as their pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Thursday.The accident took place at Ghiyagi on Wednesday evening, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.The deceased have been identified as Ram Chander (21) of Sehli village and Jagdish (23) of Bagipul village. PTI DJI DVDV