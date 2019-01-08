Two dead as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Two people were killed and another injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge here Tuesday, police said.The incident took place at the Chapnari area in the Banihal belt of Ramban district, they said.The victims, Mohmmad Shafi Bhora and Shafi Lone, died on the spot, while driver Arif sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. PTI CORR AB MAZ IJT