Two dead, five injured in blast at junk dealer's residence

Amritsar, Sep 23 (PTI) Two persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in an explosion at a junk dealer's residence in Luv Kush Nagar here on Monday evening, police said. The blast took place when junk dealer was dismantling some metal object, they said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a probe into the incident. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh was also announced for the family of the each deceased. "Saddened to learn about the blast in Putlighar area of Amritsar which has left 2 dead and 5 injured. I have ordered @PunjabPoliceInd to investigate the root cause of the blast. My condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Amarinder Singh tweeted.