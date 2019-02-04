scorecardresearch
Two dead, four injured in road accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four others injured when a car collided with a pick-up van in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said Monday.Sanjit Sharma (35) and Mohd Niyaz (30) were killed on the spot in the accident that took place in Narhi area here on Sunday night, they said.The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, police said. PTI CORR ABN AD AD ANBANB

