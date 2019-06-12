Two dead in storm; Flash floods in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Heavy rains have led to flash floods in parts of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir while a storm in Bandipora district left two women dead, officials said Wednesday. There was also fresh snowfall in Sonamarg and other higher reaches of Kashmir on Wednesday. Shareefa Begum, 33, and 18-year-old Mubeena Bano died after a tree fell on them during a storm Tuesday night at Chandaji in Bandipora district, they said.Heavy overnight rains overnight in the plains have resulted in flash floods in Tangmarg and Pattan areas of Baramulla district, the officials said. "Fresh snowfall was witnessed in Sonamarg, higher reaches of Gulmarg and Pahalgam this morning," the officials said. PTI MIJ RT