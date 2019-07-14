Two dead, several injured as amusement ride collapses in Guj

Ahmedabad, Jul 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 27 others injured when an amusement ride collapsed here in Kankaria Lake area Sunday, officials said. Condition of 14 of the injured is serious. The mishap occurred in the evening when a pendulum ride malfunctioned and crashed onto the ground. "Twenty nine people were brought to the hospital out of whom two died while twenty seven are being treated," said Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Chief Fire Officer M F Dastoor said the accident took place as a pipe of the main shaft of the amusement ride broke, causing it to fall down. "There are 32 seats in the ride that go round. The pipe of the main shaft broke and crashed on the ground. How that pipe broke is a matter of investigation by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)," said Dastoor. The AMC had given a contract to operate the rides in the area to private contractors. AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra said an FIR will be registered and strict action will be taken against responsible persons. The cause behind the mishap will be investigated by the police and the FSL. "I have ordered an FIR. Why the ride malfunctioned, the mechanical reason behind it will be probed. Police and FSL will investigate the matter and strong action will be taken," said Nehra. The deceased are identified as Manali Rajwadi (24) and Mohammad Javed (22), a police official said. PTI KA NSK INDIND