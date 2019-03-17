Two dead, three injured in landslide in J&K's Ramban

Banihal, Mar 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured on Sunday when a landslide struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.A group of labourers was on way to Banihal on foot when they got trapped under the debris after the landslide occurred at Khari-Mahoo road near Aarmarg in the morning, a police officer said.The locals pulled out the body of Mohammad Qasim Gujjar (33), a resident of Aarmarg, from underneath the rubble, while four others injured were shifted to a hospital.Critically injured Abdulah Gujjar (61) was referred to a hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries, the officer added. PTI CORR TAS AD RHL RHL