Two detained at Chennai airport for trying to smuggle gold

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) An employee of a ground handling services firm at the airport here and a passenger have been detained for allegedly trying to smuggle 1.2 kg of gold hidden in a mobile power bank, officials said Sunday. A CISF personnel noticed the staff receiving "something" from the passenger at the international arrival. The yellow metal concealed in a power bank was seized during a check, the officials said. The incident happened on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said. The seized gold is worth Rs 37 lakh. The two persons have been handed over to the customs department for further probe, they said.