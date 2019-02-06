Two detained in connection with harassment of Belgian tourist

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Two men were detained on Wednesday in connection with an incident where a Belgian national was forced to leave India within a day after being allegedly harassed in Delhi, police said. They were identified as Bona alias Jitendra (47), a resident of Laxmi Nagar and Mohammad Ansar (42), a resident of Wazirabad village, they added. "We have detained two persons. They are being questioned in connection with the incident to ascertain their role," Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said. The travel agent, Imran Latha (30), was arrested on Tuesday. Latha and his brother allegedly cheated her by selling a cheap hotel package and making her believe that her original booking was cancelled because of protests near the hotel, the officer had said. The Belgian national, who arrived in Delhi on December 6, was harassed by several people, including an auto-rickshaw driver and a travel agent, following which she left India the next day, the police had said. The tourist informed the Belgium Embassy about the incident, which got in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). A staffer from the hotel, where she was supposed to stay, picked her up from the place where she was put up, police said. PTI AMP CK