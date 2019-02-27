Two die after being hit by speeding jeep in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur (Raj), Feb 27 (PTI) A speeding jeep hit three people standing on a roadside, killing two and injuring one, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred when two bike-borne men - Vijay Kishor (28) and Ram Ratan (27) - had stopped near Mangrol crossing under the Mania police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Verma said.Kishor and Ratan died on the spot, he said, adding a person standing on the a roadside was injured in the accident. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the jeep driver, Verma added. PTI CORR AG MAZ DPB