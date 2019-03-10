Two die after consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur village

Kanpur, Mar 9 (PTI) Two persons died and as many were critical after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor at a marriage function in Bhitargaav village here, police said Saturday.Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pradyuman Singh said that spurious liquor was consumed in the marriage of a farmer's daughter in Ghatampur area."After consuming the liquor, some people were admitted to the community health centre from where they were sent to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. During treatment, two persons died, while two others are in serious condition," Singh said.The matter is being investigated, he added.The deceased have been identified as Virendra Singh Yadav (25) and Shivshankar alias Babu Yadav (45), police said. PTI CORR NAV RCJ