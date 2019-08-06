Two die after consuming spurious liquor in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Two men died and one had suffered paralysis after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sisauli village in the district, police said here on Tuesday. Niraj (40) had died during treatment at Meerut medical college on Monday while Brijesh (35) died on Sunday, they said, adding the third victim Narender (39) had lost his eye sight and his body was paralysed, police said.All the three victims had allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Sisauli village under Bhorakala police station limits in the district on Sunday, police said. Meanwhile, people refused to cremate Niraj's body and protested demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident, the police said.Later, local MLA Umesh Malik pacified them.According to the Superintendent of Police (crime) R B Chaurasia, a case has been registered against unidentified persons in this connection. PTI CORR ADRCJ