Two die after crashing motorcycle into parked truck in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, May 6 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne men died after crashing into a dry fodder-laden stationary truck on the Khatoli-Etawa state highway here, police said Monday.The incident took place late Sunday night and the victims were identified as Sahab Babu (25), a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, and Rafique (19), of Laxmangarh town in Alwar district, Khatoli police station SHO Rampal Sharma said.Sharma said the duo had themselves loaded dry fodder on the truck before leaving to get a cold drink for themselves.While they were returning on the motorcycle, they collided with the same parked truck allegedly because of the darkness and died on the spot, he said.The SHO said the truck has been seized but the driver was on the run.The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem, he added.A case has been registered against the driver for negligence and the matter is being probed, Sharma said. PTI CORR MAZ IJT