Two die after falling off train in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Two persons died after falling off a moving train near Jagesar Ganj railway station on the Lucknow-Pratapgarh rail route, a GRP official said Wednesday. The deceased, Arshdeep Singh (26) and Gagandeep Kaur (25), were part of a group of devotees returning to Punjab on the Archana Express (Rajendra Nagar to Jammu Tawi) after visiting Patna Sahib, Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Phool Singh said. Both, Singh and Kaur, were in the B4 AC coach and were standing at the door of their compartment when they fell off near Jagesar railway station and suffered serious injuries, he added. They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.