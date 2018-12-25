Two die in Delhi due to excess consumption of alcohol

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Two persons died after consuming excess alcohol in Delhi's Subash Nagar area, police said Tuesday.31-year-old Tejinder was found dead from his flat along with Gurtej, 21, on Monday night after they had a party with their friends.Tejinder, who runs a furniture factory, had a party at his rented flat in Subhash Nagar, an upscale west Delhi locality. Gurtej who used to work in that factory also went for the party and so did other two friends, officials said.According to police, the other two friends left after the party and soon both Tejinder and Gurtej fell unconscious. A worker of Tejinder's factory went to the flat to take keys of the factory and found them lying. He informed Tejinder's family, who called police.Police found three alcohol bottles, glasses, one brazier and cigarettes from the flat, officials said.Post-mortem report stated that the reason of the death was excess consumption of alcohol, a senior police officer said. PTI NIT SLB SOMSOM