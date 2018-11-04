Two die in motorcycle-truck collision in UP

Hathras, Nov 4 (PTI) Two persons riding a motorcycle lost their lives after being hit by a truck here, police said Sunday.The victims were identified as Rajesh Singh (35) and his friend Manoj Sharma (32), police said, adding that the accident occurred on Saturday evening.While Sharma died on the spot, Singh succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital, they said.The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI CORR NAV RHL