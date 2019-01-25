Two die, three injured in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Two men were killed and three others injured Friday when a car in which they were travelling was rammed by a tractor in Hariyawan area of the district, police said.In the accident, two men identified as Shiva and Arun died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.They said that the driver of the tractor fled the spot. PTI CORR ABN MAZ DPBDPB