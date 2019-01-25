scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two die, three injured in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Two men were killed and three others injured Friday when a car in which they were travelling was rammed by a tractor in Hariyawan area of the district, police said.In the accident, two men identified as Shiva and Arun died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.They said that the driver of the tractor fled the spot. PTI CORR ABN MAZ DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos