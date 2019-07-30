Two doctors, UPSC aspirant commit suicide in separate incidents

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) In three unrelated incidents, an army doctor, another medico with Safdarjung Hospital and a UPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.Sudhanshu Agarwal, a 30-year-old resident doctor with Safdarjung Hospital, was found dead Tuesday morning at his rented accommodation in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area. The incident came to light when Rudra Nayak, Agarwal's flatmate noticed foul smell emanating from his room, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.Police broke open the door and found Agarwal lying on a mattress with an intravenous drip in his hand, officials said, adding the behind his taking the extreme step was known yet.A native of Mughalsarai in UP, he was pursuing post-graduation in anaesthesia from Safdarjung Hospital.In the second incident, a 27-year-old woman hanged herself at her residence in West Delhi's Janakpuri area on Monday.Sonali Agarwal was a charted accountant, preparing for the civil services. Police said she could not clear the UPSC exam in 2018 and was under depression.When her husband Deepak Chaudhary, a lawyer by profession, reached home on Monday, Sonali did not open the door. When he entered the house through a window, he found Sonali hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.Initial probe suggests no foul play in the incident, Monika Bharadwaj, DCP (West), said."She got married a year ago and left her job because she wanted to become an IAS officer. She did not share cordial relations with her in-laws after she left the job," said Sonali's uncle Gyanchand Agarwal.In the third case, police found the body of a 26-year-old Army captain on railway tracks near Sadar Bazar railway station.The body of Captain Diwakar Puri, who was associated with the Army Medical Corps, was found cut into two parts on Monday morning, they said.A native of Almora district in Uttarakhand, he lived in Rohini in Delhi.He had gone to Lucknow two months ago to attend a training programme and had taken the Shramjeevi Express to return to Delhi for his younger brother Jatin's birthday, police said.They said Puri was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow two days ago but did not say why.Puri had de-boarded the train at New Delhi railway station, police said, but left his three bags in the coach and had started walking towards the Sadar Bazaar station and got hit by a train in an apparent suicide.Puri studied at the Armed Force Medical College in Pune. After his graduation, he was posted in several places like Suratgarh, Pathankot and Gangtok, a family member said. PTI NIT PR ABHABH